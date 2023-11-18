Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) go up against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-13.5)
|142.5
|-1000
|+600
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-12.5)
|142.5
|-850
|+570
Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
- Golden Gophers games went over the point total 12 out of 27 times last season.
- South Carolina Upstate put together a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 13 of the Spartans' games last year went over the point total.
Minnesota Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Minnesota is 83rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 104th, according to computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Minnesota has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
