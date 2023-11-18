The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) are 27.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. A 49.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Ohio State ranks 30th in points scored this season (33.3 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 9.9 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Minnesota is compiling 22.5 points per contest (102nd-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FBS defensively (25.8 points allowed per game).

Minnesota vs. Ohio State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Venue: Ohio Stadium

TV Channel: BTN

Ohio State vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -27.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Minnesota Recent Performance

The Golden Gophers are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 355.7 yards per game in their past three games (-66-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 424.7 (108th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Golden Gophers are putting up 27.7 points per game (21st-worst in college football), and conceding 29.3 per game (-27-worst).

Minnesota is 12th-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (219.7), and -56-worst in passing yards allowed (246).

The Golden Gophers are -30-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (136), and -47-worst in rushing yards allowed (178.7).

The Golden Gophers have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, in their last three games.

Minnesota has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of Minnesota's 10 games with a set total.

This season, Minnesota has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1400.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has compiled 1,582 yards (158.2 ypg) while completing 52.2% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has rushed 103 times for 591 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has taken 81 carries and totaled 393 yards with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has totaled 45 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 681 (68.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 88 times and has seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has collected 334 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) on 26 receptions.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 23 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 226 yards (22.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Danny Striggow leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has six TFL and 25 tackles.

Maverick Baranowski is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 37 tackles, three TFL, and one sack.

Tyler Nubin has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, one sack, and four passes defended.

