Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

Oregon 39, Arizona State 14 Oregon has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

The Ducks have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3000 or shorter and won every time.

Arizona State has entered the game as an underdog nine times this season and won twice.

The Sun Devils have been at least a +1200 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Ducks have a 96.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon (-24.5)



Oregon (-24.5) Against the spread, Oregon is 6-2-1 this year.

The Ducks are 3-0 ATS when favored by 24.5 points or more this season.

Against the spread, Arizona State is 5-3-1 this season.

This year, the Sun Devils have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Six of Oregon's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 53.5 points.

There have been three Arizona State games that have ended with a combined score higher than 53.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 64 points per game, 10.5 points more than the total of 53.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.5 67.5 60.8 Implied Total AVG 41.6 46.2 35.8 ATS Record 6-2-1 3-2-0 3-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 54.5 48 Implied Total AVG 32.2 32.2 32.3 ATS Record 5-3-1 2-2-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-4 1-3

