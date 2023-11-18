The Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert included, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 15, Gobert posted four points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 133-115 loss against the Suns.

With prop bets available for Gobert, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (+108)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last season, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 41.8 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 24.9 per contest.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pelicans were ranked 12th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 32 17 21 1 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.