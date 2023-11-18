How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) battle the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies shot at a 44.7% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Lancers averaged.
- Last season, St. Thomas had a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Tommies were the 317th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lancers finished 109th.
- The Tommies averaged 8.9 more points per game last year (74.2) than the Lancers gave up to opponents (65.3).
- When it scored more than 65.3 points last season, St. Thomas went 17-6.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- At home, St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
- At home, the Tommies conceded 64.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
- At home, St. Thomas sunk 9.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (32.1%).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Idaho State
|W 54-53
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/12/2023
|North Central (MN)
|W 100-54
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal Poly
|L 61-60
|CBU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Portland State
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
