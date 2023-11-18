The Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) battle the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies shot at a 44.7% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Lancers averaged.

Last season, St. Thomas had a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Tommies were the 317th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lancers finished 109th.

The Tommies averaged 8.9 more points per game last year (74.2) than the Lancers gave up to opponents (65.3).

When it scored more than 65.3 points last season, St. Thomas went 17-6.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

At home, St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.

At home, the Tommies conceded 64.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).

At home, St. Thomas sunk 9.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule