The Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) battle the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies shot at a 44.7% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Lancers averaged.
  • Last season, St. Thomas had a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Tommies were the 317th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lancers finished 109th.
  • The Tommies averaged 8.9 more points per game last year (74.2) than the Lancers gave up to opponents (65.3).
  • When it scored more than 65.3 points last season, St. Thomas went 17-6.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, St. Thomas averaged 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
  • At home, the Tommies conceded 64.3 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
  • At home, St. Thomas sunk 9.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Idaho State W 54-53 Schoenecker Arena
11/12/2023 North Central (MN) W 100-54 Schoenecker Arena
11/17/2023 Cal Poly L 61-60 CBU Events Center
11/18/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
11/19/2023 Portland State - CBU Events Center
11/25/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center

