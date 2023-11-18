Saturday's game between the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) and Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) going head to head at CBU Events Center has a projected final score of 70-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cal Baptist, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Cal Baptist should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 132.5 over/under.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

CBU Events Center Line: Cal Baptist -5.5

Cal Baptist -5.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): Cal Baptist -225, St. Thomas +180

St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 70, St. Thomas 59

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Cal Baptist

Pick ATS: Cal Baptist (-5.5)



Cal Baptist (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (132.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas Performance Insights

St. Thomas scored 74.2 points per game (118th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 70.2 points per contest (179th-ranked).

With 29.0 boards per game, the Tommies ranked 317th in the nation. They allowed 31.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 222nd in college basketball.

Last year St. Thomas ranked 186th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.9 per game.

The Tommies forced 11.3 turnovers per game last season (238th-ranked in college basketball), but they averaged only 9.5 turnovers per contest (15th-best).

With 9.0 threes per game, the Tommies were 35th in the nation. They had a 35.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

Last season St. Thomas ceded 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from downtown.

St. Thomas took 55.5% two-pointers and 44.5% three-pointers last year. Of the team's baskets, 64.9% were two-pointers and 35.1% were three-pointers.

