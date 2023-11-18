Our computer model predicts the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies will beat the Valparaiso Beacons on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at O'Shaughnessy Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Valparaiso Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-17.6) 46.1 St. Thomas (MN) 32, Valparaiso 14

Week 12 Pioneer League Predictions

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies went 7-2-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Tommies games.

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last year.

A total of seven of Beacons games last year went over the point total.

Tommies vs. Beacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed St. Thomas (MN) 24.9 23.3 34.3 19.5 18.7 25.8 Valparaiso 18.5 25.7 22.2 20.4 14.8 31.0

