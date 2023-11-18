The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (7-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Valparaiso Beacons (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in a Pioneer League battle.

St. Thomas (MN) is totaling 300.5 yards per game offensively this season (101st in the FCS), and is giving up 307.3 yards per game (29th) on the other side of the ball. With 18.5 points per game on offense, Valparaiso ranks 103rd in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 59th, surrendering 25.7 points per game.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Valparaiso Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Valparaiso 300.5 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (117th) 307.3 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.0 (14th) 180.7 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.6 (117th) 119.8 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.2 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Amari Powell has compiled 607 yards (60.7 ypg) on 60-of-114 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Shawn Shipman has racked up 766 yards on 132 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Hope Adebayo has collected 647 yards on 98 carries, scoring 10 times.

Andrew McElroy's leads his squad with 428 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 catches (out of 19 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Colin Chase has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 18.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jacob Wildermuth has been the target of 13 passes and racked up 20 receptions for 186 yards, an average of 18.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has thrown for 739 yards (73.9 yards per game) while completing 51.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann has run the ball 95 times for 445 yards, with three touchdowns.

Baret Labus has totaled 128 yards on 35 carries.

Solomon Davis paces his squad with 579 receiving yards on 42 receptions with five touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has caught 19 passes and compiled 298 receiving yards (29.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chris Gundy's three targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown.

