The New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) at Smoothie King Center on November 18, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 6-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 17th.

The 112.2 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 3.0 fewer points than the Pelicans give up (115.2).

Minnesota has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 115.2 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves score 115.0 points per game at home, compared to 109.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.2 points per contest.

Minnesota cedes 96.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 113.0 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Timberwolves have performed better in home games this year, making 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Timberwolves Injuries