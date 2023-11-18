CAA teams were in action for seven games in the Week 12 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Rhode Island vs. Towson | Villanova vs. Delaware | Maine vs. New Hampshire | Richmond vs. William & Mary | Hampton vs. Elon | Monmouth vs. Albany (NY)

Week 12 CAA Results

Towson 31 Rhode Island 30

Towson Leaders

Passing: Nathan Kent (11-for-17, 188 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Nathan Kent (11-for-17, 188 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Chris Watkins (8 ATT, 77 YDS, 2 TDs)

Chris Watkins (8 ATT, 77 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Carter Runyon (4 TAR, 3 REC, 103 YDS, 1 TD)

Rhode Island Leaders

Passing: Kasim Hill (23-for-36, 359 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Kasim Hill (23-for-36, 359 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ja'Den McKenzie (31 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs)

Ja'Den McKenzie (31 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Kahtero Summers (13 TAR, 7 REC, 163 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Towson Rhode Island 350 Total Yards 513 226 Passing Yards 359 124 Rushing Yards 154 0 Turnovers 1

Villanova 35 Delaware 7

Villanova Leaders

Passing: Connor Watkins (17-for-27, 222 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Connor Watkins (17-for-27, 222 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jalen Jackson (9 ATT, 130 YDS)

Jalen Jackson (9 ATT, 130 YDS) Receiving: Jaaron Hayek (8 TAR, 6 REC, 121 YDS, 2 TDs)

Delaware Leaders

Passing: Nick Minicucci (9-for-21, 55 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Nick Minicucci (9-for-21, 55 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Yarns (18 ATT, 97 YDS)

Marcus Yarns (18 ATT, 97 YDS) Receiving: Braden Brose (3 TAR, 2 REC, 62 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Delaware Villanova 296 Total Yards 449 129 Passing Yards 222 167 Rushing Yards 227 3 Turnovers 0

New Hampshire 44 Maine 25

Pregame Favorite: New Hampshire (-18.5)

New Hampshire (-18.5) Pregame Total: 70.5

New Hampshire Leaders

Passing: Max Brosmer (16-for-26, 271 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Max Brosmer (16-for-26, 271 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Myles Thomason (16 ATT, 55 YDS)

Myles Thomason (16 ATT, 55 YDS) Receiving: Logan Tomlinson (8 TAR, 8 REC, 121 YDS, 1 TD)

Maine Leaders

Passing: Derek Robertson (32-for-51, 315 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Derek Robertson (32-for-51, 315 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Tristen Kenan (11 ATT, 48 YDS)

Tristen Kenan (11 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: Trevin Ewing (7 TAR, 7 REC, 79 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

New Hampshire Maine 373 Total Yards 346 271 Passing Yards 315 102 Rushing Yards 31 0 Turnovers 1

Richmond 27 William & Mary 26

Pregame Favorite: William & Mary (-3.5)

William & Mary (-3.5) Pregame Total: 38.5

Richmond Leaders

Passing: Kyle Wickersham (14-for-21, 152 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kyle Wickersham (14-for-21, 152 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Wickersham (17 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Wickersham (17 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (1 TAR, 1 REC, 47 YDS)

William & Mary Leaders

Passing: Darius Wilson (12-for-20, 247 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Darius Wilson (12-for-20, 247 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Malachi Imoh (9 ATT, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Malachi Imoh (9 ATT, 91 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Hollis Mathis (6 TAR, 6 REC, 106 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

William & Mary Richmond 440 Total Yards 371 270 Passing Yards 175 170 Rushing Yards 196 0 Turnovers 0

Elon 51 Hampton 14

Elon Leaders

Passing: Matthew Downing (10-for-18, 261 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Matthew Downing (10-for-18, 261 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Wayne Dixie (7 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

Wayne Dixie (7 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jamarien Dalton (5 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Hampton Leaders

Passing: Christofer Zellous (12-for-26, 129 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Christofer Zellous (12-for-26, 129 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Darran Butts (16 ATT, 39 YDS)

Darran Butts (16 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: Paul Woods (5 TAR, 3 REC, 59 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Elon Hampton 451 Total Yards 192 261 Passing Yards 129 190 Rushing Yards 63 1 Turnovers 1

Albany (NY) 41 Monmouth 0

Albany (NY) Leaders

Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (19-for-29, 247 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Reese Poffenbarger (19-for-29, 247 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Griffin Woodell (21 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD)

Griffin Woodell (21 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Brevin Easton (4 TAR, 4 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

Monmouth Leaders

Passing: Marquez McCray (15-for-21, 105 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Marquez McCray (15-for-21, 105 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jaden Shirden (14 ATT, 49 YDS)

Jaden Shirden (14 ATT, 49 YDS) Receiving: Dymere Miller (2 TAR, 5 REC, 52 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Albany (NY) Monmouth 367 Total Yards 176 256 Passing Yards 105 111 Rushing Yards 71 1 Turnovers 1

Next Week's CAA Games

