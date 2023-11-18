With the college football season heading into Week 12, the schedule includes six games that feature teams from the MVFC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, check out the piece below for info on how to watch.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Youngstown State Penguins at Murray State Racers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Indiana State Sycamores at Southern Illinois Salukis 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota Coyotes at Western Illinois Leathernecks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Missouri State Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

