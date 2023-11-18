Saturday's NHL offering features a projected tight contest between the Ottawa Senators (7-7, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Minnesota Wild (5-8-2, -105 moneyline odds) at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Avicii Arena in ,

Wild vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Senators Betting Trends

In 11 games this season, Ottawa and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the eight times this season the Senators have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 5-3 in those games.

The Wild have been an underdog six times, and has no upset victories.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Ottawa has put together a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

Minnesota has been an underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 5-3-2 6.8 3.6 3.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.6 3.7 9 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 6-3-1 6.3 3.1 4.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 3.1 4.1 6 16.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

