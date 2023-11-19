Brandon Powell has a favorable matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Denver Broncos in Week 11 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Broncos give up 243.4 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Powell has posted 192 yards (on 19 catches) with one TD this season. He's been targeted 27 times, and is averaging 19.2 yards per game.

Powell vs. the Broncos

Powell vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 243.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense is 28th in the league by giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Vikings Player Previews

Brandon Powell Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Powell Receiving Insights

Powell has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this year.

Powell has 7.0% of his team's target share (27 targets on 385 passing attempts).

He has 192 receiving yards on 27 targets to rank 85th in league play with 7.1 yards per target.

Powell has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 4.0% of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With five red zone targets, Powell has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Powell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

