Joshua Dobbs was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Minnesota Vikings match up against the Denver Broncos at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Dobbs' stats can be found below.

Dobbs' season stats include 1,995 passing yards (199.5 per game). He is 210-for-330 (63.6%), with 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions, and has 62 carries for 368 yards five touchdowns.

Joshua Dobbs Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dobbs 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 210 330 63.6% 1,995 11 5 6.0 62 368 5

Dobbs Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 21 30 132 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 2 Giants 21 31 228 1 0 3 41 1 Week 3 Cowboys 17 21 189 1 0 6 55 0 Week 4 @49ers 28 41 265 2 0 12 48 0 Week 5 Bengals 15 32 166 2 2 3 1 0 Week 6 @Rams 21 41 235 0 1 7 47 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 19 33 146 0 0 7 43 1 Week 8 Ravens 25 37 208 2 2 6 26 1 Week 9 @Falcons 20 30 158 2 0 7 66 1 Week 10 Saints 23 34 268 1 0 8 44 1

