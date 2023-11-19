Sunday's contest between the UConn Huskies (2-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) matching up at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 91-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Golden Gophers took care of business in their last matchup 75-53 against North Dakota State on Wednesday.

The Golden Gophers enter this matchup following a 75-53 victory against North Dakota State on Wednesday. The Huskies' last contest on Thursday ended in an 80-48 victory against Maryland. Amaya Battle's team-high 20 points paced the Golden Gophers in the victory. Paige Bueckers' team-high 24 points paced the Huskies in the victory.

Minnesota vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Minnesota vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 91, Minnesota 56

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers put up 71.4 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per outing last season (345th in college basketball). They had a -66 scoring differential and were outscored by 2.2 points per game.

In conference matchups, Minnesota averaged fewer points per contest (68.5) than its season average (71.4).

At home, the Golden Gophers averaged 5.8 more points per game last season (73.6) than they did in away games (67.8).

Minnesota gave up 70.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.1 in road games.

UConn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game last season (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while giving up 58.8 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball) and had a +632 scoring differential overall.

UConn scored fewer points in conference play (73.5 per game) than overall (75.9).

In 2022-23, the Huskies averaged 5.7 more points per game at home (78.5) than away (72.8).

At home, UConn gave up 58.3 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 58.4.

