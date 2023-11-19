Sunday's game between the UConn Huskies (2-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) squaring off at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 91-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

Their last time out, the Golden Gophers won on Wednesday 75-53 against North Dakota State.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Golden Gophers earned a 75-53 victory against North Dakota State. The Huskies enter this game following an 80-48 victory over Maryland on Thursday. In the Golden Gophers' win, Amaya Battle led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding four rebounds and nine assists). Paige Bueckers scored 24 points in the Huskies' victory, leading the team.

Minnesota vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Minnesota vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 91, Minnesota 56

Top 25 Predictions

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers were outscored by 2.2 points per game last season, with a -66 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (63rd in college basketball), and gave up 73.6 per outing (345th in college basketball).

On offense, Minnesota scored 68.5 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (71.4 points per game) was 2.9 PPG higher.

The Golden Gophers scored 73.6 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 67.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Minnesota gave up 70.6 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 79.1.

UConn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game last season with a +632 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (27th in college basketball) and gave up 58.8 per contest (46th in college basketball).

In conference action, UConn put up fewer points (73.5 per game) than it did overall (75.9) in 2022-23.

The Huskies scored 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 on the road.

UConn allowed 58.3 points per game at home last season, and 58.4 on the road.

