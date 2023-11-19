Sunday's contest between the UConn Huskies (2-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) at Williams Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-61, heavily favoring UConn to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Golden Gophers took care of business in their most recent game 75-53 against North Dakota State on Wednesday.

The Golden Gophers head into this matchup after a 75-53 win against North Dakota State on Wednesday. In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Huskies secured an 80-48 win against Maryland. In the Golden Gophers' win, Amaya Battle led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding four rebounds and nine assists). Paige Bueckers recorded 24 points, five rebounds and one assist for the Huskies.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOXsports.com

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 86, Minnesota 61

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Minnesota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Gophers were outscored by 2.2 points per game last season (posting 71.4 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, while giving up 73.6 per outing, 345th in college basketball) and had a -66 scoring differential.

Minnesota put up 68.5 points per game last season in conference action, which was 2.9 fewer points per game than its season average (71.4).

In home games, the Golden Gophers averaged 5.8 more points per game last season (73.6) than they did when playing on the road (67.8).

Minnesota ceded 70.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.1 in road games.

UConn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies had a +632 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 17.1 points per game. They put up 75.9 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and allowed 58.8 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, UConn averaged 73.5 points per game in Big East action, and 75.9 overall.

The Huskies put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (72.8) last season.

UConn gave up 58.3 points per game at home last season, and 58.4 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.