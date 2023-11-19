T.J. Hockenson has a good matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Denver Broncos in Week 11 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Broncos allow 243.4 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Hockenson has caught 71 balls (on 95 targets) for a team-high 681 yards (68.1 per game) and four scores so far this season.

Hockenson vs. the Broncos

Hockenson vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 243.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Broncos have surrendered 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 28th in league play.

Vikings Player Previews

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

Hockenson, in six of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hockenson has been targeted on 95 of his team's 385 passing attempts this season (24.7% target share).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (80th in NFL play), picking up 681 yards on 95 passes thrown his way.

Hockenson has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of 10 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (16.0% of his team's 25 offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 TAR / 11 REC / 134 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 11 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

