A.J. Brown vs. L'Jarius Sneed: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
A.J. Brown versus the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and L'Jarius Sneed is a matchup to watch in Week 11, when the Eagles meet the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you right here.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Eagles vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs
|136.5
|15.2
|2
|22
|12.56
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
A.J. Brown vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights
A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense
- A.J. Brown's 1,005 receiving yards (111.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 67 catches on 92 targets with six touchdowns.
- Through the air, Philadelphia has been midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 13th in the league with 2,224 (247.1 per game).
- With 252 points this year (fifth in NFL), the Eagles have been getting it done on offense.
- Philadelphia, which is averaging 33.9 pass attempts per game, ranks 21st in the league.
- In the red zone, the Eagles pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 27 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (27.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.
L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense
- L'Jarius Sneed has a team-leading one interception to go along with 41 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and six passes defended.
- In the air, Kansas City has given up the fourth-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 1,584 (176.0 per game).
- The Chiefs are giving up 15.9 points per game, the fewest in the league.
- Kansas City has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 12 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
A.J. Brown vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats
|A.J. Brown
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Rec. Targets
|92
|56
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|67
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.0
|28
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1005
|41
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|111.7
|4.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|316
|3.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|6
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.