The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Jaden McDaniels, hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

McDaniels, in his most recent action, had 12 points in a 121-120 win over the Pelicans.

We're going to examine McDaniels' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were ranked 12th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks gave up 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks conceded 25.1 per game last season, ranking them 13th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Knicks conceded 13 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 26 18 4 0 2 0 0 11/7/2022 17 6 2 1 0 0 0

