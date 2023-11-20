Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New York Knicks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Towns, in his most recent game, had 29 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in a 121-120 win over the Pelicans.

In this article, we dig into Towns' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-120)

Over 21.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+136)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were ranked 12th in the league defensively last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA last year, conceding 42 boards per contest.

Conceding an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Defensively, the Knicks allowed 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 38 25 13 7 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.