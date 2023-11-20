On Monday, November 20, 2023 at Target Center, the New York Knicks (8-5) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and MSG.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Knicks matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and MSG

BSN and MSG Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-3.5) 213.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-3) 213 -152 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are allowing 106.8 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Knicks have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 22nd in the league, and are giving up 104.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

These teams average 223.8 points per game between them, 10.3 more than this game's total.

These two teams allow a combined 211.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Minnesota has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

New York is 9-4-0 ATS this year.

Timberwolves Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Edwards 24.5 -125 25.3 Karl-Anthony Towns 21.5 -120 15.7 Rudy Gobert 11.5 -120 14.3 Mike Conley 10.5 +100 10.3 Jaden McDaniels 9.5 -133 12.0

Timberwolves and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1200 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

