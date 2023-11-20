Heading into a game against the New York Knicks (8-5), the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 at Target Center.

Their last time out, the Timberwolves won on Saturday 121-120 over the Pelicans. Karl-Anthony Towns' team-leading 29 points paced the Timberwolves in the victory.

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.5 0.0 2.0

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Ankle), Quentin Grimes: Questionable (Hand)

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and MSG

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -2.5 215.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.