The New York Knicks (8-5) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) on November 20, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

The Timberwolves put up 112.9 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 104.9 the Knicks give up.

Minnesota has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 104.9 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves put up 115.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Minnesota is ceding 96.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 114.0.

Looking at three-pointers, the Timberwolves have performed better in home games this season, averaging 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 10.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Timberwolves Injuries