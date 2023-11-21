Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 21
The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 36 points.
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buffalo (-6.5)
|36
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Buffalo (-6.5)
|35.5
|-235
|+190
Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Buffalo is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Eastern Michigan has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- The Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.
Buffalo & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Eastern Michigan
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
