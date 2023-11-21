Minnesota vs. UAPB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on BTN.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. UAPB matchup.
Minnesota vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Minnesota vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|UAPB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-16.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-17.5)
|150.5
|-4500
|+1300
Minnesota vs. UAPB Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Golden Gophers games.
- UAPB won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.
- The Golden Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 25 times last year.
Minnesota Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Sportsbooks rate Minnesota considerably higher (81st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (124th).
- Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
