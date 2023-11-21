The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on BTN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. UAPB matchup.

Minnesota vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. UAPB Betting Trends (2022-23)

Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Golden Gophers games.

UAPB won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Golden Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 25 times last year.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Minnesota considerably higher (81st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (124th).

Minnesota's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.