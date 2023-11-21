Tuesday's game features the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-2) and the Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) matching up at University Credit Union Pavilion in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Saint Mary's (CA) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 21.

The Tommies are coming off of a 70-62 win over Utah Valley in their most recent outing on Saturday.

St. Thomas vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

St. Thomas vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 66, St. Thomas 65

Other Summit Predictions

St. Thomas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tommies had a -30 scoring differential last season, putting up 63.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) and allowing 64.3 (181st in college basketball).

In Summit games, St. Thomas averaged 0.8 fewer points (62.5) than overall (63.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Tommies averaged 63.5 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 63.7.

At home, St. Thomas gave up 59.9 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 67.6.

