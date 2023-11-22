The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes five games featuring a Big Ten team in action. Among those games is the Penn State Lady Lions playing the USC Trojans.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida State Seminoles vs. Northwestern Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 FloHoops Purdue Boilermakers vs. Georgia Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 - Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 FloHoops CSU Northridge Matadors at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 - Penn State Lady Lions vs. USC Trojans 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 FloHoops

