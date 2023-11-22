The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Joe Pavelski, William Karlsson and others in this contest.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Pavelski has been a top contributor on Dallas this season, with 17 points in 17 games.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Wild Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Roope Hintz has 16 points (0.9 per game), scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 2 3 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 0 1 1 at Wild Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 5

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Matt Duchene has 15 total points for Dallas, with six goals and nine assists.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 20 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 12 1 1 2 1 at Jets Nov. 11 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Karlsson's 20 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has recorded nine goals and 11 assists in 19 games.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Nov. 18 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 16 0 1 1 9 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 1 1 2 1

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Jack Eichel is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 19 total points (1.0 per game), with seven goals and 12 assists in 19 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 5 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 5

