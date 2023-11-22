Timberwolves vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - November 22
Find the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3), which currently has three players listed, as the Timberwolves ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) at Target Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves enter this contest on the heels of a 117-100 win over the Knicks on Monday. Anthony Edwards' team-high 23 points paced the Timberwolves in the victory.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jordan McLaughlin
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|1.5
|0.0
|2.0
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|12.0
|3.0
|2.0
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib)
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and NBCS-PH+
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|219.5
