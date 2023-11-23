At Ford Field in Week 12, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will be facing the Green Bay Packers pass defense and Rudy Ford. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Lions vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 119.1 13.2 8 37 12.38

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown has hauled in 73 catches for 898 yards (99.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

In the air, Detroit has passed for the sixth-highest number of yards in the NFL at 2,630, or 263 per game.

The Lions are seventh-best in the NFL in points scored per game, at 27.2.

Detroit is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 36.1 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Lions rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, passing the ball 34 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 34%.

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 58 tackles and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay's D has been getting it done this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 1,932 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks third with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Packers rank 10th in the NFL with 20.2 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in total yards allowed with 327.9 given up per game.

Green Bay has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 98 21 Def. Targets Receptions 73 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.3 13 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 898 58 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 99.8 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 342 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

