How to Watch Iowa vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Iowa Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners' opponents hit.
- In games Iowa shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.
- The Sooners ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hawkeyes finished 65th.
- Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 80.1 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up.
- Iowa had a 19-6 record last season when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- The Sooners' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Oklahoma compiled an 11-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Sooners were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hawkeyes finished 30th.
- The Sooners' 67.7 points per game last year were 7.0 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.
- Oklahoma had a 15-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Iowa put up 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than it did in away games (69.9).
- In home games, the Hawkeyes gave up 4.0 more points per game (76.0) than away from home (72.0).
- Iowa drained 10.0 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oklahoma put up more points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (66.3) last season.
- At home, the Sooners conceded 64.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they allowed away (75.8).
- Oklahoma knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 82-43
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|Texas State
|W 93-54
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 90-66
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/30/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|Providence
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
