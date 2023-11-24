The Minnesota Wild, with Joel Eriksson Ek, will be on the ice Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. There are prop bets for Eriksson Ek available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Wild vs Avalanche Game Info

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eriksson Ek has a point in 10 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points five times.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in six of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 17 Games 3 15 Points 3 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

