Can we count on Matthew Boldy finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

  • Boldy has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Boldy has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:43 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:09 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 2 0 2 21:29 Home L 5-3
10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:03 Away L 7-4
10/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:15 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

