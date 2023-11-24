Friday's game features the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-1) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (2-2) clashing at Alex G. Spanos Center (on November 24) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-60 win for St. Thomas.

The Tommies are coming off of a 74-60 victory against Saint Mary's (CA) in their last outing on Tuesday.

St. Thomas vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 70, UC Irvine 60

St. Thomas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tommies scored 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) and gave up 64.3 (181st in college basketball) for a -30 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, St. Thomas put up 62.5 points per game in Summit action, and 63.3 overall.

At home, the Tommies averaged 63.5 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 63.7.

St. Thomas conceded 59.9 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 on the road.

