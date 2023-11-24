How to Watch the St. Thomas vs. UC Irvine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UC Irvine Anteaters (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Summit Games
St. Thomas vs. UC Irvine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies scored 10.1 more points per game last year (63.3) than the Anteaters allowed (53.2).
- St. Thomas had a 7-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.
- Last year, the Anteaters averaged just 1.9 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Tommies gave up (64.3).
- When UC Irvine scored more than 64.3 points last season, it went 12-0.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Thomas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|W 101-62
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/18/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 70-62
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 74-60
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|Butler
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/29/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.