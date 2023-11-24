The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UC Irvine Anteaters (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

St. Thomas vs. UC Irvine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tommies scored 10.1 more points per game last year (63.3) than the Anteaters allowed (53.2).

St. Thomas had a 7-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.

Last year, the Anteaters averaged just 1.9 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Tommies gave up (64.3).

When UC Irvine scored more than 64.3 points last season, it went 12-0.

