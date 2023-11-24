The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-CA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Eight of Minnesota's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

So far this season, the Timberwolves have compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread.

This season, Minnesota has been favored nine times and won eight of those games.

Minnesota has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 0 0% 113.1 228 105.8 221.4 220.6 Kings 0 0% 114.9 228 115.6 221.4 232.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed better at home, covering seven times in seven home games, and two times in seven road games.

The Timberwolves put up 113.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings allow.

When Minnesota scores more than 115.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 9-5 4-2 8-6 Kings 8-6 1-0 6-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Kings Point Insights

Timberwolves Kings 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 114.9 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-3 6-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 105.8 Points Allowed (PG) 115.6 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 10-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.