Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 13 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all six games involving teams from the MWC.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Utah State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos 3:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Air Force Falcons at Boise State Broncos 4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) San Jose State Spartans at UNLV Rebels 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Colorado State Rams at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 11:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 Spectrum Sports

