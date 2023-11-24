Entering a game against the Colorado Avalanche (12-6), the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 at Xcel Energy Center.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Ryan Hartman RW Questionable Illness

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Samuel Girard D Questionable Personal Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

The Wild have 53 goals this season (3.1 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Minnesota concedes four goals per game (68 total), which ranks 27th in the league.

Their -15 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the league.

It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-130) Wild (+105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.