The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, November 24, with the Wild having lost five consecutive games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Avalanche Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 68 total goals this season (four per game), 27th in the league.

The Wild's 53 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 17 5 14 19 6 7 27.3% Kirill Kaprizov 17 5 10 15 17 6 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 17 8 7 15 2 6 50.9% Ryan Hartman 16 7 4 11 13 12 44.1% Marco Rossi 17 6 4 10 4 7 40.1%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 55 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 42 goals during that time.

Avalanche Key Players