How to Watch the Wild vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Friday, November 24, with the Wild having lost five consecutive games.
You can see the Avalanche attempt to hold off the Wild on TNT and Max.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Avalanche Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 68 total goals this season (four per game), 27th in the league.
- The Wild's 53 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|17
|5
|14
|19
|6
|7
|27.3%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|17
|5
|10
|15
|17
|6
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|17
|8
|7
|15
|2
|6
|50.9%
|Ryan Hartman
|16
|7
|4
|11
|13
|12
|44.1%
|Marco Rossi
|17
|6
|4
|10
|4
|7
|40.1%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 55 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 42 goals during that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|18
|5
|24
|29
|11
|17
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|18
|12
|13
|25
|9
|10
|53.9%
|Nathan MacKinnon
|18
|6
|17
|23
|21
|8
|44.6%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|18
|8
|9
|17
|8
|6
|100%
|Devon Toews
|18
|3
|8
|11
|9
|12
|-
