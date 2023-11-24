The Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) play the Xavier Musketeers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cintas Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 35% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 35% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 51st.
  • The Musketeers average 72.8 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When Xavier totals more than 69 points, it is 2-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 35.8% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Bryant has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 315th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 12.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (65).
  • Bryant has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (80.5).
  • The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).
  • When playing at home, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (8.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.5%).

Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bryant averaged 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
  • The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
  • Bryant made more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Boston University L 95-79 Case Gym
11/18/2023 @ Florida Atlantic W 61-52 FAU Arena
11/20/2023 Howard W 67-61 Chace Athletic Center
11/24/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Springfield (MA) - Chace Athletic Center
12/1/2023 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.