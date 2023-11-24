Should you wager on Zach Bogosian to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

