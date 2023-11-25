There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including RC Lens playing Clermont Foot 63.

If you're searching for live coverage of today's Ligue 1 action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs RC Lens

RC Lens travels to take on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: RC Lens (+100)

RC Lens (+100) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+285)

Clermont Foot 63 (+285) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille travels to play Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-105)

Olympique Marseille (-105) Underdog: Strasbourg (+300)

Strasbourg (+300) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.