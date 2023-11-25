The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) host the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Defensively, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by surrendering just 18.4 points per game. The offense ranks 28th (33.2 points per game). Kentucky is accumulating 27.7 points per contest on offense this season (65th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 24.3 points per game (55th-ranked) on defense.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Louisville Kentucky 443.1 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.8 (105th) 317.0 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (37th) 186.8 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.3 (93rd) 256.3 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (93rd) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (61st) 18 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (83rd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has racked up 2,710 yards (246.4 ypg) on 197-of-301 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 1,009 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 200 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 92 times for 585 yards (53.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's 741 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has registered 50 catches and six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 23 passes for 365 yards (33.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 292 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 2,234 yards on 181-of-323 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 172 carries for 990 yards, or 90.0 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 25 catches for 266 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has been given 20 carries and totaled 165 yards.

Dane Key has collected 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 528 (48.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times and has four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has collected 501 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Barion Brown's 38 receptions (on 78 targets) have netted him 391 yards (35.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

