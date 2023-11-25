The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) host a Big Ten battle against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan ranks 55th in total offense this season (399.6 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking best in the FBS with 399.6 yards allowed per game. Ohio State has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 25th-best in points per game (33.6) and second-best in points surrendered per game (9.3).

Find out how to watch this matchup on FOX in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Michigan vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Michigan Ohio State 399.6 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (37th) 234.8 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.9 (3rd) 171.0 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (86th) 228.6 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.7 (21st) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 19 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 2,335 passing yards for Michigan, completing 73.8% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 164 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has 888 rushing yards on 180 carries with 20 touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 95 times for 323 yards (29.4 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 37 catches for 612 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 29 passes for 470 yards (42.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 45 passes and hauled in 32 receptions for 462 yards, an average of 42 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord leads Ohio State with 2,899 yards on 211-of-318 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has rushed for 794 yards on 118 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 16 catches, totaling 210 yards.

DeaMonte Trayanum has run for 336 yards across 79 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has racked up 1,093 receiving yards on 62 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Cade Stover has 38 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 534 yards (48.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has racked up 427 reciving yards (38.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Ohio State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.