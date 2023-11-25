Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Redwood County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Redwood County, Minnesota. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Rock Central High School at Jackson County Central High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Jackson, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.