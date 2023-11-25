St. Thomas vs. Green Bay: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) battle the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Resch Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. Green Bay matchup.
St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. Thomas Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. Thomas (-3.5)
|126.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|St. Thomas (-3.5)
|126.5
|-164
|+134
St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Betting Trends
- St. Thomas has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tommies and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.
- Green Bay has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Phoenix games have hit the over just once this season.
