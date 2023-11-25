How to Watch the St. Thomas vs. Butler Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas vs. Butler Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies average 12.0 more points per game (75.4) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (63.4).
- St. Thomas has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
- Butler's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.4 points.
- The Bulldogs record only 1.2 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Tommies allow (70.4).
- St. Thomas has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
- This season the Bulldogs are shooting 43.7% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Tommies concede.
- The Tommies make 47.1% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
St. Thomas Leaders
- Jade Hill: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Amber Scalia: 19.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Jordyn Glynn: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Jo Langbehn: 12.4 PTS, 73.7 FG%
- Phoebe Frentzel: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
St. Thomas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 70-62
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 74-60
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 74-63
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|Butler
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/29/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
