The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) are favored by 3.5 points against the Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 126.5.

St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023

3:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -3.5 126.5

St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas' games have gone over 126.5 points two times this season (in four outings).

The average total in St. Thomas' contests this year is 132.2, 5.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Tommies are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

St. Thomas has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Tommies have played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and split those games.

St. Thomas has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 2 50% 69.7 129.1 62.5 128.9 135 Green Bay 2 50% 59.4 129.1 66.4 128.9 131

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The 69.7 points per game the Tommies average are only 3.3 more points than the Phoenix allow (66.4).

St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 2-2-0 0-2 0-4-0 Green Bay 2-2-0 2-2 1-3-0

St. Thomas vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. Thomas Green Bay 12-2 Home Record 2-10 4-11 Away Record 1-17 8-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

