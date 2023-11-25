The No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-0) and the Washington State Cougars (5-6) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 foes.

Washington has the 50th-ranked defense this season (23.2 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best with 39.3 points per game. With 32.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Washington State ranks 33rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 93rd, allowing 28.5 points per contest.

Washington vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Washington Washington State 482.8 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.4 (44th) 401.8 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.9 (82nd) 124.5 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.6 (129th) 358.4 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.7 (4th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (106th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (84th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has recorded 3,695 yards (335.9 ypg) on 262-of-395 passing with 30 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has 879 rushing yards on 152 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Will Nixon has piled up 193 yards on 29 attempts, scoring one time.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 66 catches for 1,206 yards (109.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 11 times as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 55 receptions totaling 943 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Germie Bernard has a total of 351 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 3,419 yards on 291-of-437 passing with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 163 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Nakia Watson has run the ball 78 times for 257 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

Josh Kelly paces his team with 817 receiving yards on 53 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor has collected 772 receiving yards (70.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 78 receptions.

Kyle Willams has racked up 758 reciving yards (68.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

